Rugged enclosures from Foremost offer protection for naval and commercial maritime electronic systems

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components, has made available a wide range of enclosures providing rugged protection of electronic systems for shipboard naval systems and maritime electronic equipment. Applications include shipboard targeting radar, anti-submarine systems, communications equipment and control and monitoring equipment.

Continued maritime threats including territorial disputes, smuggling, and piracy are driving countries to make greater investments in their naval capabilities. This includes adoption of the latest satellite communication technology as well as focusing on smaller vessels with enhanced weapon systems. Commercial marine operators are also enhancing their electronic security and communication systems.

Foremost specialise in manufacturing components that can stand up to harsh environments, rugged applications, and extreme conditions as well as meeting shock and vibration requirements. Foremost’s products and complete solutions combine the know-how of its specialists in the integration of mechanics, electronics, and thermal control together with many years of experience and the most diverse application requirements to maximize its customer’s size, weight, and power requirements.

NVent Schroff products from Foremost offer robust 19″ cabinets that meet the specifications of MIL-S-901D. Their characteristics allow systems builders to meet the most stringent shock and vibration resistance requirements on the high seas. The Schroff VARISTAR platform offers simple system development and high integration capability and includes the following advanced features:

High-performance elastomer or wire cable shock absorbers for COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) equipment.

Wide range of dimensions.

Wide range of accessories.

HF shielding

Reduced development and manufacturing costs.

19″ standard, in accordance with RoHS.

A cabinet for individual requirements can be quickly and easily developed and validated by numerical simulation, saving lengthy and expensive tests in a laboratory. The elastic suspension is specially adapted to the mechanical environment and the resilience of the components. And at the same time, the dimensions and weight of the cabinet are tailored to any specific integration requirements. The final design is further validated using a model that has been calibrated in real tests using a finite element calculation.

