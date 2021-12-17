Rugged, compact computing system for embedded industrial applications

Embedded systems and display solutions provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the availability of a new rugged, compact computing system from AAEON, a global leader in embedded computing solutions. The BOXER-6643-TGU is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core U processors which enable the system to deliver enhanced performance, wide temperature range operation, 5G support and other innovative technologies to support embedded controller and industrial IoT applications in challenging industrial environments.

With up to 64GB of memory and integrated Intel Iris Xe embedded graphics GPU, the BOXER-6643-TGU enables users to fully utilise its processing capabilities to support industrial AI and Edge Computing applications. Dual HDMI ports, allow the system to support 4K high-definition video on two independent displays, ideal for digital signage applications.

Data intensive applications are ably supported with the BOXER-6643-TGU I/O specification. Featuring two LAN ports, 2.5Gbps and 1.0 Gbps, the system supports high-speed communication for real-time processing and control. The system also features expansion slots for wireless networks, including Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G mobile network communication. Other I/O features include four USB3.2 Gen 2 slots, dual COM ports and 8-channel DIO.

Peter Marchant, embedded division manager, RDS said, “The BOXER-6643-TGU delivers cost-effective performance, offering the latest Intel embedded processors, in a computing platform that features compact, rugged construction and meets the processing needs and support requirements of many industrial applications.”

The BOXER-6643-TGU offers a range of storage options including mSATA and NVMe, as well as a SATA III port connected directly to the board. A 2.5″ SATA drive is easy to install and maintain, with a slide out tray located on the side of the system. Additionally, two easy-access panels on the bottom of the system allow users to add or upgrade expansion cards and memory modules.

Designed to be used anywhere, the BOXER-6643-TGU features a compact mechanical form factor, rugged construction, and an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. Implementing a cable-free design, the system is also suitable for high-vibration environments while the fan-less design ensures dust and contaminant free operation.

The AAEON BOXER-6643-TGU is now available from Review Display Systems.