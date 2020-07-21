Rugged circular connectors handle harsh conditions

binder, one of the industry and technology leaders in the field of industrial circular connectors, has expanded its Harsh Environment Connector (HEC) series 696 with some important models.

The previous product range is supplemented by flange and cable variants with built-in protective conduit adaptation.

The integrated sealing function of the protective conduit screw connection allows cables and individual conductors routed in a suitable corrugated tube to be reliably protected against external effects to IP67. Once locked on both the plug and the receptacle sides in a manner typical for HEC, the connector achieves the degree of protection IP69K. Applications include all types of outdoor electronic systems, mobile factory technology and sectors such as agriculture and construction where the use of high-pressure cleaners is common. Additional areas of application are traffic guidance systems, process engineering systems, water treatment and recycling plants.

Depending on the version, Series 696 power connectors with a fast-locking bayonet design are approved for a rated voltage of up to 600 V and an operating current of 32 A. Crimp contacts are used to ensure a secure, vibration-proof connection. The products are available in cable or flange versions with 5 (4+PE), 8 (4+3+PE) or 12 power or signal crimp contacts.

In addition to the broad connection cross-section of 0.14 mm2 to 6 mm2 – accessories are available to provide maximum application flexibility. Here, individual conductor sealing sets and protective caps are supplemented by a new protective conduit screw connection that is also available for retrofit.

These HEC connectors were developed by binder using materials that resist UV light and corrosive salt spray and that allow more than 1000 mating cycles at temperatures from -40 °C to +100 °C. In addition, the HEC Series 696 connectors are approved by both the VDE and the UL.