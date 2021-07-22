Rugged aluminium Die Cast Enclosures from BCL provide tough yet easy-to-machine protection

New from BCL Enclosures are a series of rugged, die-cast aluminium alloy enclosures designed specifically to protect electronic instruments.

Rated to IP54 against dust ingress to ensure normal continuous operation of their contents as well as protect against water splashes from any angle, these die cast enclosures also provide excellent EMC protection. For easy mounting of PCBs, the side walls have a low side wall draft angle of 2 degrees or less.

Manufactured from aluminium alloy to BS1490, the enclosures are supplied in a natural die-cast finish and have lap-joint construction. Lids are retained by M3.5 x 12 countersunk screws fitted into countersunk holes. These robust enclosures are also easy to machine to suit individual applications.

Seven sizes are available in this series of enclosures, ranging from 188mm long x 120mm wide x 78mm deep to 52.5mm long x 38mm wide x 27mm deep. Secure online ordering, full details and a datasheet can be seen at bclenclosures.com