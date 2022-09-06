Rugged 20W 2” x 1” DC-DC converters have an 18:1 ultra-wide input for industrial and rail applications

TDK Corporation has introduced the 20W TDK-Lambda brand PYD20 series of DC-DC converters. Featuring an 18:1 ultra-wide input range of 8.5 to 160Vdc, these board mount products are packaged in the industry-standard 2” x 1” format measuring 50.8 x 25.4 x 10.2mm (L x W x H). The plastic case is silicone potted to provide a high level of resistance to shock and vibration, beneficial for applications according to EN 50155, the standard for electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock. Applications also include industrial and measurement equipment requiring battery back-up or a DC source.

The PYD20 series has three nominal single outputs, 5V, 12V and 15V, adjustable over a -20% to +10% range for non-standard voltages. Three dual fixed output models, ±12V, ±15V and ±24V, are also available and can be configured to operate as a single 24V, 30V and 48V outputs. All models have overcurrent, output-overvoltage and overtemperature protection. Remote on/off is standard. The power modules have efficiencies of up to 90 per cent and can operate with a case temperature of between -40°C to +105°C with derating at high temperatures.

The input to output isolation is 3000Vac and the PYD20 series has been certified to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards with the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives. In combination with a typical test setup, the PYD20 series has been tested to meet the EN 50155 railway standard.

