RTI’s Connectivity Middleware Selected by Aptiv Autonomous Mobility to Provide Secure In-vehicle Communication for its Autonomous Vehicles

Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, announced that Aptiv, a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility, will work with RTI Connext DDS, the connectivity middleware for autonomous vehicles, as a secure tool for transferring data within self-driving vehicles.

Aptiv is a technology company that will usher in the next generation of safer, greener and more connected vehicles, leveraging decades of experience in solving its customers’ most difficult challenges. The company’s autonomous mobility team develops autonomous driving systems for commercialization of Level 4 and 5 self-driving technologies.

Connext DDS is a standards-based framework to support autonomous vehicle development from research to production, offering the lowest risk solutions to tier one companies. Aptiv uses Connext DDS within its complex autonomous systems as secure connectivity middleware for exchanging and storing data, while providing an open platform to make software module integrations smoother.

“Aptiv is changing the future of the mobility industry with their expertise in safe and reliable autonomous driving systems,” said Bob Leigh, Senior Market Development Director, Autonomous Systems at RTI. “We’re thrilled to be working with Aptiv to help deliver market-leading solutions that have the power to change the world. These systems enable society to look forward to efficient and safe autonomous vehicle transportation. Together, RTI and Aptiv are solving the toughest challenges facing the future of automation.”

