RTI Joins NXP GoldVIP S32G Vehicle Integration Platform

RTI Connext Drive Delivers DDS-based Communications Framework to Accelerate Prototyping and Testing of Real-Time Data for Software-Defined Vehicles

Sunnyvale (USA)/London – March 21, 2023 – Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that the RTI Connext Drive® automotive platform is now available through NXP® Semiconductors’ GoldVIP program. NXP customers now have a direct way to access the technology to evaluate and test real-time data flows within and across their zonal architecture design based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) protocol.

GoldVIP is NXP’s reference vehicle integration platform that accelerates S32G hardware evaluation and rapid prototyping efforts. With the addition of Connext Drive, developers and system architects can access real-time communications to quickly prototype and test specific zonal architecture scenarios. Connext Drive is optimized to run on the S32G2 platform, providing automotive developers with rapid, reliable data-centric communication on both Arm® Cortex®-A53 and Cortex-M7 Cores.

Connext Drive is the automotive-grade, production-proven connectivity framework that provides the real-time, scalable and safety-certifiable platform for zonal architecture and future Software-defined Vehicles (SdV), connecting the entire system from the ECU to the gateway to the central controller. Built on the DDS standard, Connext Drive features an open, interoperable platform that works with ROS 2, AUTOSAR™ Classic and AUTOSAR Adaptive environments. This standards-based approach delivers enhanced performance and massive scalability, while lowering risk.

“As the automotive market transitions towards the software-defined era, the first stop on this ambitious journey is to enable zonal architectures. Here, the S32G platform leads the way,” said Pedro López Estepa, Director of Automotive at RTI. “With the NXP GoldVIP program, developers get to develop and rapidly prototype with a sandbox of market-leading technologies, which now includes Connext Drive and its unique data centric connectivity. RTI is simplifying prototype environments through sample use case code that enables gateway capabilities, greatly accelerating the ability to communicate across zones.”

“Software-defined vehicles are transforming the automotive industry and the NXP family of S32G vehicle network processors are providing safe real-time and applications processing for SDV consolidated, service-oriented vehicle computers.” said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP. “Enabling carmakers with direct access to RTI’s leading DDS-based communications framework in the S32G GoldVIP product provides them with the real-time communications within and across zonal architectures, so they can leverage the value of S32G network acceleration and enabling the scalability and performance needed to put vehicles on the road.”

To access the pre-integrated, limited license to Connext Drive on the GoldVIP platform, please visit the NXP website. For information on RTI Connext Drive, visit rti.com/drive.