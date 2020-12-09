RS Components is stocking an extensive range of RS PRO laboratory equipment

RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is now stocking an extensive range of its own-brand RS PRO lab equipment.

The range includes a variety of lab machines, containers, and consumables to suit all forms of laboratory work in scientific, clinical, industrial or medical environments.

For cleaning small items, such as surgical and medical instruments, the slimline RS PRO 10L ultrasonic cleaner has a 10 litre capacity and can fit neatly on the bench top. It features fully adjustable modes, including temperature and timer controls, and an easy-to-read digital display. The machine features a degas mode for the preparation of cleaning solutions, whilst the delicate and full power modes offer greater control of the cleaning process. A drain tap, with a standard ¼ inch BSP thread, is included for easy draining. A range of accessories is also available, including a wire basket.

For industrial environments, the free-standing RS PRO 36L ultrasonic cleaner has a 36-litre tank, which is ideal for cleaning and removing dirt, grime, grease and corrosion from a variety of large electronic and mechanical items. This machine includes a wire basket to prevent damage to the transducers and removable castor wheels, allowing safe operation from a bench top or on the floor. For permanent installation of the tank, a ½ inch BSP thread allows for easy and safe draining of its contents. The RS PRO 36L ultrasonic cleaner features adjustable temperature controls, as well as a timer, giving complete control for the application required.

Both machines feature a rugged stainless-steel construction, providing a durable and corrosion-resistant cleaning unit. A range of RS PRO ultrasonic cleaning fluids is also available.

The RS PRO lab equipment range contains an advanced selection of professional laboratory equipment, clinical measuring/dispensing accessories, and multifunction lab devices. In addition to ultrasonic cleaners, the range includes wash bottles, measuring cylinders, pipettes, screw cap containers, reagent storage bottles, and centrifuge tubes.

All RS PRO products are competitively priced and come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval. This equipment has been through high-calibre compliance and quality testing to assure quality, durability, and consistency.

All products within the RS PRO range of laboratory equipment are shipping now from RS in the EMEA region.