RS Components enhances its industrial workplace safety offering with the addition of Clifford & Snell’s sounders and beacons

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has announced the introduction of the Clifford & Snell brand from Moflash Signalling, a leader in the design and development of audible and visual signalling products.

The Clifford & Snell range of industrial and hazardous area sounders and beacons are synonymous with workplace safety across the world.

The fundamental function of any signalling device is to warn of impending danger or process change whether it is a visual signal or acoustic signal or, as is even more common in today’s world, a combination of both. At the extreme end of its working function signalling devices save lives or save people from serious injury. More commonly, they help protect buildings, plant and machinery and indicate general process changes within a manufacturing process.

Whatever the application, the products are typically required quickly, but companies do not usually have signalling devices in their stores on the off chance that a signal may be needed, especially in specialist applications such as hazardous area. This means that delivery time takes on critical importance. As products are needed immediately, the difference between a quick solution or a slow one is the possibility of an employee being injured at work or it could also mean the difference in maintaining production, or losing valuable days of production for a manufacturing company.

Kristian Olsson, Vice President of Industrial Automation and Control at RS, is keen to stress the importance of the new brand introduction: “At RS, we position workplace safety at the top of our list of priorities and aim to offer our customers a full selection of the devices they need to operate industrial plants and machinery safely. The close partnerships we have with well-respected, specialist safety equipment manufacturers like Clifford & Snell mean that we can offer our customers a full range of workplace safety solutions to protect not only their people, but also all of their critical equipment. The result is fewer accidents and a reduction in production downtime.”

Simon Evans, Sales Director at Moflash Signalling, manufacturers of Clifford & Snell Brand, also understands the value of partnering with high service level distributors like RS: “Moflash Signalling and RS Components have had a working relationship for over 20 years and this relationship is pivotal to Moflash’s distribution strategies. Product availability, along with high quality products and competitive pricing, is critical, and this is where RS excels. With their global reach via distribution centres and partners around the world supported by local RS sales offices, this means that Moflash has a partner who can deliver its products to users’ doors at the speed that is required.”

The new introduction of Clifford & Snell devices features several highlights:

● The Clifford & Snell acoustic, visual and combination warning alarms hold a host of international approvals. The RS offering includes MED and EN4-3 as standard. There is also an IS (Intrinsically Safe) approved range of signalling devices carrying ATEX approvals.

● Specifically, the Yodalarm range of YA50 multi-purpose alarms features an independently selectable second stage to reduce the possibility of false alarms and has a maximum sound output of 110dB(A). Available in 24V, 115V and 230V versions, the units are simple to install with stainless steel fixings. Housed in a flame-retardant ABS enclosure, they are IP65-rated as standard.

● Yodalarm sounders feature 32 selectable tones and independently selectable second stage and low current consumption. The YA80 has a sound output of 116dB(A), while the YA80 Super has a 120dB(A) output. Both in IP65-sealed and flame-retardant ABS bodies, they are rated for 24Vdc and 230Vdc installations.

● The Yodalight combination signal range offers multi-purpose audible and visual signalling. These units have a maximum sound output of either 116dB(A) or 120dB(A) combined with a 5J strobe and are housed in an IP65-rated ABS body. Also featuring 32 tones, the two-stage alarm is compliant with the BS EN 54-3:2001 standard and incorporates the A1:2002 and A2:2006 amendments.

● The high-intensity 5J Xenon strobe beacons provide 360-degree visibility and high flash intensity. Available in six lens colours – amber, red, green, opal, blue and clear – and 24V, 115V and 230V supply options, they are CPR and EN54 Part 23 compliant. These strobes are also housed in flame-retardant, IP65-rated ABS enclosures.

A comprehensive range of Clifford & Snell sounders and beacons are now in stock at RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.