RS Components collaborates with LEGO Education to deliver enhanced STEM education offering

RS Components has announced it has signed an agreement with LEGO Education as an authorised reseller of LEGO Education products in the UK.

This collaboration, with a leader in educational technology (EdTech) products and resources, signals RS’ increased commitment to deliver STEM education technology into the classroom and the home for enhanced learning experiences.

LEGO Education is the latest leading brand to be added to the RS STEM education portfolio for schools, which was launched earlier this year and includes EdTech providers such as Makeblock, MakeyMakey and VEX Robotics. RS is initially offering three LEGO Education products along with practical support to students and teachers through hands-on workshops: LEGO Education WeDo 2.0 brings to life primary school science and computing through challenges and real-world themes with relevant technology that engages students; LEGO Education SPIKE Prime is an intuitive solution designed to develop students’ confidence in STEAM concepts via learning through play; LEGO BricQ Motion engages students in STEAM learning as they experiment with forces, motion, and interaction in the context of sports.

RS now offers one of the widest ranges of STEM education technology for the classroom or home to support the delivery of the STEM curriculum and enable students to learn new skills, from coding and robotics to teamwork and problem solving. The company also offers a suite of free resources for schools including the Imagine-X series of curriculum-aligned lesson plans and STEM workshops supported by a network of STEM ambassadors.

“We are really excited to add LEGO Education to the RS STEM education portfolio for schools. RS has a long tradition of supporting engineers around the world so what better way to inspire the next generation of engineers by partnering with the world-famous building block platform that gives children their first taste of engineering,” said James Howarth, Head of Education Technology at RS. “We believe strongly in the values that LEGO Education uphold in making learning fun through hands-on experiences and building confidence in STEM, and we will continue to champion these values across primary and secondary education in the UK.”

Tom Hall, General Manager, LEGO Education, said: “We’re delighted to be working with RS Components and share a mission to prepare today’s children for tomorrow’s world. We look forward to reaching more classrooms, teachers and students across the UK as we build vital confidence in STEAM skills.”

For further information about the LEGO Education products and resources available from RS, please visit: https://st1-uk.rs-online.com/web/generalDisplay.html?id=education/lego-education