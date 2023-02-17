RS announces significant expansion of test and measurement equipment from Keysight Technologies

RS Group, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, has significantly expanded the availability of its range of products from Keysight Technologies Inc., a technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.

Keysight offers a broad range of electronic test and measurement equipment for industrial applications. These include benchtop power measurement and supply, bench multimeters and accessories, oscilloscopes, signal generators and electronic loads, as well as handheld electrical test equipment

RS has been a long-term distribution partner of Keysight and during the past 18 months, RS has continued to grow its range of Keysight products by more than 600 new products and devices, now available across the EMEA area. RS and Keysight also work closely together across several areas of customer engagement including direct client contact and marketing communications programmes.

A key product offering is Keysight’s ‘Smart Bench Essentials’, which is a package of benchtop test equipment that includes a digital multimeter, power supply, function generator and oscilloscope, plus application software that quickly enables engineers to connect in unprecedented ways. Another key product is the InfiniiVision range of oscilloscopes that deliver leading-edge performance to enable the capture of rare anomalies and glitches with industry-leading waveform update rates or quickly isolate signal events using the range’s Zone Touch triggering capability.

“As a global innovation partner, Keysight brings its strength as a leading test and measurement company to help engineers and test technicians quickly solve challenges,” said Jerry Paton, senior category manager test & measurement at RS. “The range of Keysight products and technologies now in stock at RS will provide an unparalleled choice of world-class test and measurement technologies to help get products to market faster across a spectrum of demanding markets such as industrial, communications, aerospace and defence.”

https://www.rsgroup.com/