RS adds high-performance and high-reliability connectors to its TE Connectivity portfolio

RS, a trading brand of RS Group, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, has expanded its offering of products from TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectivity and sensors.

Now available for RS customers is the ERNI range of connector products – which is a result of last year’s acquisition of ERNI Group AG by TE Connectivity. Prior to the acquisition, ERNI had built up an enviable reputation over more than 74 years as a leader in developing high-reliability connectors for harsh environments or extreme conditions.

The ERNI brand products are widely deployed across multiple market sectors, such as factory automation, automotive, medical and many other industrial applications, especially those that require fine-pitch, high-speed, high-performance, and high-reliability board-to-board and board-to-cable solutions. The range includes a wide variety of high-performance products, including circular and Ethernet connectors and PCB and cable connectors.

“TE has awarded RS with this official franchise extension for the ERNI technologies”, commented Anke Allen, global head of category I&E, RS. “This further develops the strong partnership between the two companies by enabling us to expand our industry-leading connectivity portfolio and deliver even more solutions for factory automation and other industrial applications, particularly for customers operating in harsh environments.”

The ERNI range is available now from RS globally.