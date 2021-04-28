Round displays open up design possibilities

The 9.5” round FLR-0959MLV0PCFA1 by FutureLabs has an active display area of 240mm. Resolution is 1540 x 1540 with 1000 CD/M2 brightness.

The round display is suitable for harsh environments and outdoor use, for example in high ambient lighting areas in marine sonar and radar systems. Its wide operating temperature range of -30 to +85°C makes it suitable for use in automotive and industrial display panels.

The round TFT display is available from Relec Electronics with RockTouch’s PCAP touch panels and I2C digital control, making it suitable for use in retail, advertising and information systems in public transportation, museums, building receptions and other municipal areas (see video link).

The displays are designed for ease of integration by the end-user and is available with a variety of options for a bespoke display. In addition to customised cover glass graphics, Relec offers a choice of apertures for LEDs and USB ports and capacitive switches which can be fitted behind the glass to meet specific application requirements.

Relec offers a wide selection of touch panels suitable for applications from commercial grade to automotive and military. The display specialist offers touch panels with noise immunity up to 50V/m, suitable for mission-critical applications in medical, automotive and avionic markets. PCAP touch panels are popular in commercial applications; they are durable and offer an easy to use, responsive touch input for retail ordering, information or arcade games.

Relec Electronics is an expert in display technology. Its team of dedicated engineers can support customers throughout the design process.

Relec carries stock of all standard modules and accessories for next day delivery.