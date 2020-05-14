Rolls-Royce signs Iotics to power its Digital Twin Technology

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, has selected Iotics’ technology to enable digital solutions with asset-focused digital twins. Iotics’ technology delivers Rolls-Royce the capability to unlock over 200 data sources, brokering interactions to create digital twins of their in-field assets, and receive real-time event insights across customer, supplier and partner boundaries. As a result, the company is delivering exceptional client experiences and high value services.

Chief IT Digital Officer of Rolls-Royce Power Systems Jürgen Winterholler said, “Iotics’ technology is helping us realise our vision of placing our customers at the heart of everything we do, exploiting digital twin technology to deliver the best service and to enable our customers’ businesses. Together with Iotics we are building digital solutions around how they work for our customers’ needs.”

The Iotics and Rolls-Royce partnership began in May 2018, with Iotics’ technology complementing Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ digital products and services – including the customer service tool Go!Manage. The result was a single source of truth for asset information which enables the vision of Customer Service 4.0. The two companies have now signed an ongoing agreement that will allow Rolls-Royce Power Systems to harness Iotics technology to realise this vision. Starting within its extensive rail ecosystem, Rolls-Royce Power Systems sees the transformational potential of physical products and assets having their own digital twins that securely capture, share and exchange data and controls across their entire lifecycle – powering solutions for the company, its customers, partners and suppliers.

Enterprises are transforming business models, operations and efficiency by realising the full potential of unlocked data silos and real-time event insights streaming across brokered interactions. The transformative application of Rolls-Royce’s vision enabled by Iotics’ technology will drive operational efficiencies across the industry, including increased service life, proactive maintenance, enhanced performance and responsive service provision, reducing environmental impact at every level from engine to network. The Iotics’ operating environment and toolset enable interactions between infinite endpoints, with access to all data and controls, throughout their entire lives. This is the key to the Iotics vision where anything can interact with, and read, any other thing, fully realising the promise of AI and Machine Learning.

Winterholler outlined the potential opportunity for Rolls-Royce: “Customer Service 4.0 means seeing the world the way your customers do, collaborating with them, their customers, and our service partners, to deliver greater efficiencies, enhanced insights and new opportunities, without compromising on the quality and security they expect from Rolls-Royce Power Systems. We have chosen Iotics to deliver the comprehensive secure interoperability we need to make Customer Service 4.0 a reality.”

CEO of Iotics Robin Brattel said, “We are delighted to announce the ongoing relationship between Iotics and Rolls-Royce Power Systems. This is a strong endorsement of our operating environment and toolset from one of the world’s most innovative and pioneering enterprises. Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ vision of the future of next generation customer service, enabled by ground-breaking digital solutions, is inspiring and precisely the sort of project Iotics’ technology was engineered to facilitate.”

The successful partnership between Iotics and Rolls-Royce Power Systems follows the announcement in November 2019 of a £6.5 million Iotics investment by leading European investors: Talis Capital, IQ Capital and Breed Reply.

To see video of the Iotics-enabled Digital Rail Ecosystem, visit: https://vimeo.com/393668517