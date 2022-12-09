ROLEC’s polyDOOR hinged-lid GRP enclosures now in eight sizes

ROLEC’s polyDOOR hinged-lid enclosures for industrial electronics are now available in eight sizes – either with or without a transparent window for displays.

Weather-resistant polyDOOR (IP 66) is ideal for challenging industrial and outdoor applications where equipment must be inspected or serviced regularly – such as processing, machine control, safety monitoring or marine electronics. These easy-access GRP (UL 94 V-0) enclosures are perfect for applications where chemicals are a risk.

Cleverly designed integrated hinges allow the lid to be removed in a few seconds. The lid is locked with polyamide fixings – either standard slotted screw heads, triangular or square heads (to prevent tampering), or hand screws for rapid access. Inside there are threaded pillars for mounting PCBs, terminal rails and component assemblies.

Robust polyDOOR is now available in eight sizes from 140 x 120 x 100 mm to 320 x 200 x 120 mm. The standard colour is similar to RAL 7032 pebble grey.

Accessories and options include the choice of lid fixings, external mounting brackets, a silicon gasket, mounting plate, cable glands, cross rails, and DIN rails for terminal block assemblies.

ROLEC can supply polyDOOR fully customised. Services include CNC machining, digital printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly/installation of accessories.

For more information, view the ROLEC website: www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/enclosures-accessories/polydoor/