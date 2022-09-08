ROLEC’s new IP 67 diecast enclosures for modern industrial electronics

ROLEC’s new aluDOOR hinged-lid enclosures are ideal for industrial electronics used in challenging environments. Applications will include factory automation, sensors and detection, ship technology, railway systems, machine control, robotics and flow metering.

Tough but elegant aluDOOR is a go-anywhere aluminium enclosure which can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines and workstations. It is rated IP 66, IP 67 and – on request – IP 69K.

The hinged lid opens 100° for easier access, and can be specified with or without a recess for a membrane keypad or product label. The lid screws and threaded inserts are A2 stainless steel for added protection against corrosion.

Fitting the lid is a swift and simple process. The lid with integrated hinge pin is pushed into place then secured with two tamperproof Torx T25 (M5) screws. Once closed, the lid is then locked down with two more T25 screws. All the lid and mounting screws are concealed beneath smart extruded aluminium trims.

Separate mounting screw channels ensure that aluDOOR can be installed ‘lid closed’. This safeguards the seal, a continuous foamed-in polyurethane gasket that provides superior ingress protection because it has no join. Inside the enclosure, threaded pillars enable the easy installation of PCBs, mounting plates and DIN rails.

Advanced aluDOOR is available in 10 sizes from 120 x 90 x 70 mm to 280 x 170 x 90 mm. The standard colour is anthracite grey (RAL 7016) with matt silver powder-coated lid trims.

Options include special colours on request, anthracite grey (RAL 7016) lid trims, a mounting plate, and an EMC gasket.

Customisation options include CNC machining, engraving, laser processing, display windows, digital printing of legends, logos and graphics, assembly/installation of accessories.

For more information, view the ROLEC website: https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/enclosures-accessories/aludoor/