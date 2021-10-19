ROLEC’s IP 67 enclosures for tough IIoT and smart factory technology

ROLEC’s newly extended aluCASE and technoPLUS electronic enclosures are popular in the fields of IIoT technology and Smart Factory automation.

These advanced enclosures are suitable for a wide range of IIoT and other industrial electronics applications in challenging indoor and outdoor environments. Both are rated IP 66 and IP 67 as standard (IP 69K optional).

Robust aluCASE and technoPLUS can both be installed ‘lid closed’ to protect the seal and electronics. Both feature a large recessed lid for fitting a membrane keypad, front plate or product label. Smart trims hide and protect the mounting and lid screws. Standard features also include lid retaining straps/hinges. Inside, there are screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and DIN rails.

Diecast aluminium aluCASE is a ‘go anywhere’ enclosure that can be mounted on machines, walls and bulkheads. It is available in 29 sizes from 75 x 50 x 33 mm to 430 x 300 x 120 mm. Two sizes can be specified with a transparent lid. The standard enclosure colour is window grey (RAL 7040). Red, blue, anthracite or window grey snap-on trims have recently been added for product colour-coding.

Versatile technoPLUS features a pole-mounting attachment (accessory) that enables the enclosures to be mounted either vertically or horizontally. The housings are moulded from tough and UV-resistant ASA Luran in light grey (RAL 7035) as standard. Five sizes range from 130 x 90 x 70 mm to 270 x 170 x 90 mm.

Options for aluCASE include anodised aluminium trims, integrated exterior lid hinges with no visible fixings, and key lock access for added security. Accessories for technoPLUS include mounting plates, rails and the pole-mounting attachment.

Both models can be supplied fully customised. Services include custom colours, CNC machining, engraving/laser processing, photo quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, EMC shielding, display windows and assembly.