ROLEC’s IP 66 technoBOX ABS enclosures now in ten sizes

ROLEC’s smart, modern technoBOX industrial electronic enclosures are now available in ten sizes.

Tried and trusted IP 66 rated technoBOX offers designers and OEMs a robust and cost-effective housing for a wide range of electronics and electrical applications.

The bevelled lid – which enhances the enclosure’s aesthetics – is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate or product label. Threaded screw bosses in the base and lid can be used to install PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

ROLEC’s technoBOX is moulded from tough, long-life ABS (UL 94 HB) in light grey (RAL 7035) as standard. Its ten sizes range from 66 x 51 x 35 mm to 241 x 161 x 80 mm. Many of these sizes are compatible with other standard products.

Accessories include ABS external mounting brackets (which can be turned by 90°), self-adhesive front plates, mounting plates, external hinges, case feet, cable glands and supporting DIN rails for series terminals. Only the mounting brackets, supporting rail and feet are available for the smallest size.

ROLEC can supply technoBOX fully customised, ready for installing electronic components. Customisation services include CNC machining, engraving, laser processing, display windows, digital printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly/installation of accessories.

For more information, view the ROLEC website: https://www.rolec-enclosures.co.uk/en/enclosures-accessories/technobox/