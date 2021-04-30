ROLEC’s aluCASE Diecast Enclosures Now Come With Colour-Coding

Colour-coded trims are now available as options on ROLEC’s aluCASE premium diecast aluminium enclosures for industrial electronics. These tough, elegant and versatile housings can be installed anywhere – on walls, machines, bulkheads and desktops.

The trims, which cover the lid and mounting screws, are now optionally available in red (RAL 3020), blue (RAL 5017) or anthracite (RAL 7016), in addition to the standard window grey (RAL 7040). Separate screw channels enable aluCASE to be mounted ‘lid closed’ to protect the seal and electronics.

The lid is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, product label or front plate. Hinges and/or integrated lid supports are available on most sizes to keep the lid attached to the base when the enclosure is open. Two sizes (160 x 90 x 60 mm and 140 x 110 x 60 mm) are available with a transparent lid. Inside, there are screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and rails.

Robust aluCASE is available in 29 sizes from 75 x 50 x 33 mm to 430 x 300 x 120 mm. The standard colour is window grey (RAL 7040). The housings are rated to IP 66 and IP 67 protection classes as standard. IP 69K is also available on request. Prices start at £23.

Options and accessories for aluCASE include a console adapter (100 mm or 200 mm) for desktop use; exterior hinges (with no visible outer fixing screws); anodised aluminium trims instead of the standard polyoxymethylene (POM) trims; key lock access (for added security) and a corrosion-proof coating (azure blue RAL 5009).

ROLEC aluCASE can be supplied installation-ready. Customisation services include: CNC machining, custom colours (painting or powder coating), printing, engraving/laser engraving, EMC shielding, membrane keypads and assembly.