Rohde & Schwarz releases ultrawide band RF amplifier

Rohde & Schwarz has launched, what it claims is, the widest band, most flexible broadband RF amplifier available on the market. The new R&S BBA300 family provides a single amplifier solution that eliminates the need to switch instruments or bands during a test. This facilitates testing on automotive and ultrawide band wireless communication radios for example.

The features of the new R&S BBA300 family include its continuous ultrawide frequency range from 380 MHz to 6 GHz in a single amplifier. This is believed to be an industry first. It comprehensively addresses the requirements of EMC test centres, RF component designers and product design & validation. The new broadband amplifiers are a major advance on existing Rohde & Schwarz amplifiers for development and product validation tests in quality assurance, and in the development and production of RF components.

The new broadband amplifiers are designed to offer outstanding RF performance over this wide bandwidth ensuring dependable test results over the entire frequency range. Initially, two models are available. The BBA300-DE operates from 1 GHz to 6 GHz and the BBA300-CDE offers 380 MHz to 6 GHz capability.

The all-new design extends through its mechanical aspects, software, and RF design, delivering flexible and robust RF performance. According to the company, the R&S BBA300 family’s design and manufacture ensure excellent linearity and outstanding noise power density (as low as -110 dBm/Hz). It also ensures excellent harmonic performance (down to -25 dBc). Intelligent protection features ensure high availability, even in the event of component failure. Rohde & Schwarz’s high-quality design and manufacturing provide resilience against all forms of mismatch. With self-protection built-in, the instruments are robust against RF mismatch up to VSWR of 6:1.

The R&S BBA300 models benefit from numerous smart settings and activation functions, which readily adapt instruments’ settings and behaviour according to the application. The amplifier design offers the ability to realise a broad array of customer system setups, offering high flexibility and scalability, with upgradable frequency and power. This makes it easy for customers to expand their systems, building upon their initial investment.

The new R&S BBA300-DE and R&S BBA300-CDE models are available now from Rohde & Schwarz and selected distribution partners.