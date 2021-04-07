Rohde & Schwarz introduces new R&S ZNA vector network analyzers with up to 67 GHz frequency range

Rohde & Schwarz launched the R&S ZNA, the world’s first purely touch-operated vector network analyser, originally two years ago. The newly introduced models cover frequency ranges of up to 50 GHz and 67 GHz.

The R&S ZNA features excellent RF performance, including wide dynamic range and extremely low trace noise, and comes with a user-friendly, purely touch based GUI. Its unique hardware platform offers up to four internal, phase coherent sources plus a fifth source which can be used as a second internal local oscillator or as an additional source for measurements on mixers. In combination with up to eight truly parallel measurement receivers, the R&S ZNA hardware architecture is ideal for demanding measurements on components and modules.

The R&S ZNA benefits engineers working on tasks such as high-end research and development. The new 50 GHz and 67 GHz R&S ZNA models offer opportunities for the aerospace and defence industry by enabling characterisation of radar and transmitter/receiver modules as well as performing antenna measurements and supporting satellite applications such as downconverter characterisation. They also offer versatile capabilities for both pulse generation and measurement, including a wide range of trigger functions. Since the analyser’s original introduction, updates have added new features such as direct source monitor access, which enables accurate measurements even on high gain devices such as satellite downconverters.

High-end R&D signal integrity measurements on differential lines up to 67 GHz, and when combined with Rohde & Schwarz mmWave converters even beyond, are a strength of the new R&S ZNA models. In combination with integrated de-embedding solutions (ISD, SFD, DELTA-L and EZD), the R&S ZNA provides characterisation of PCB conductor structures for high-speed signal transmission. The effects of fixtures, lead-ins and lead-outs are removed from the measurement results.

Covering the 5G frequency bands and, in combination with Rohde & Schwarz mmWave converters, the 6G frequency bands, the R&S ZNA is a future-proof solution for research on active and passive components such as LNAs, filters, antennas and mixers. Over-the-air tests with Rohde & Schwarz OTA test solutions benefit from the analyser’s excellent dynamic range. The R&S ZCxxx mmWave converters extend the frequencies into the terahertz range and provide high dynamic range and output power for on-wafer device characterisation and antenna measurements on 6G components and modules.

The new R&S ZNA50 and R&S ZNA67 models are now available from Rohde & Schwarz. For further information, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/zna