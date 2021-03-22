Rohde & Schwarz hosts Oscilloscope Days 2021, a new two-day digital seminar event

Oscilloscopes take centre stage at the online educational event organised by Rohde & Schwarz in partnership with Würth Elektronik and Farnell. Held in May 2021 and catering to electronics engineers from around Europe and beyond, participation at the Oscilloscope Days 2021 is free. The live sessions will be streamed simultaneously in English, German, French and Russian.

Rohde & Schwarz has announced details of an upcoming Oscilloscope Days seminar event for 2021, a valuable opportunity for electrical engineers to learn the essentials of oscilloscopes by joining virtual hands-on sessions that relate to real world design challenges.

The free to attend live training webcast will take place on May 18 and 19, 2021. The agenda includes educational oscilloscope fundamental training sessions with direct interaction with technical experts from Würth Elektronik, Farnell and Rohde & Schwarz, intended to sharpen electronics engineers’ knowledge in the fundamentals and test features of modern digital oscilloscopes. An application-oriented presentation style will combine theoretical and practical learning, based on the day to day testing challenges found in electronic designs. To reach a broad audience from across Europe and beyond, the sessions will be streamed in four languages: English, German, French and Russian.

Commenting on the seminar event, Dr. Andreas Werner, Vice President Oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “Oscilloscopes are widely recognised as the main tool every electronics engineer needs on their desk and are used across a wide variety of industries and applications. Starting a learning journey with oscilloscopes, or keeping up to speed with the newest and most advanced options, can be a challenge, but we’re here to support electronics engineers with their challenges.”

Sessions will cover both practical and theoretical approaches, with application-oriented presentations and real-life testing challenges. There will be demonstrations and advice on where improvements to debugging and measurements with a device under test can be made. The sessions are based on ready to buy testing equipment for a large variety of measurement applications and budget.

The key opening speech on day one will set the scene with interesting insights on current analog and digital electronics design testing challenges. The seminars will then explore the technical principles of basic scope measurements in combination with electronic design testing challenges. Measurement set up and choosing a suitable instrument will be covered, as well as key features on various test instruments. Signal integrity and EMI debugging from prototyping to the final product PASS will also be discussed. A chat function provides interaction with Rohde & Schwarz and partner experts.

For more information on the Oscilloscope Days 2021 event and to register, please visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/knowledge-center/webinars/webinar-scope-days_254474.html