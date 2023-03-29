Rohde & Schwarz announces UK dates of the Demystifying EMC global tour

Rohde & Schwarz has announced the UK dates and venues for the in-person Demystifying Electro Magnetic Compatibility Global Tour. The two UK events will take place on 25 April in Reading and 27 April in Leeds.

With a mixture of expert presentations, practical demonstrations and lively discussions, the seminars will get to the heart of current EMC issues. EMC expert from Rohde & Schwarz James MacAlonan will be joined on stage by well known industry expert, Lee Hill of Silent Solutions LLC for a day of insightful and educational sessions covering many modern EMC topics and techniques.

The first session with James MacAlonan will be on ‘The Meaning of Time’, where he will dive into how spectrum analysers and receivers make measurements and how the dwell/sweep time affects what we can see from that measurement. The second presentation will take an in-depth look at Fast Fourier Transforms (FFT); how they differ from traditional measurement methods and how can they be implemented with today’s test equipment.

The programme will also feature a two part presentation by Lee Hill, entitled: Getting Good with Ground. Lee will demonstrate and present intuitive ways to understand ground in electrical schematics, PCB layouts, and electronic enclosure installations, focusing on the function and impact of ground on regulatory (EMC) and functional noise problems.

Each event will conclude with a session of questions from the audience.

Event details:

25 April 2023

Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading, RG2 0FL

https://events.rohde-schwarz.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x24131abcd

27 April 2023

Weetwood Hall Estate

Leeds, LS16 5PS

https://events.rohde-schwarz.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x24188abcd

For further information and to register for free to attend DEMC 2023, please visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us/solutions/test-and-measurement/events/demc_254232.html