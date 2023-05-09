Rohde & Schwarz announces European seminar tour on wireless communications testing

Rohde & Schwarz has announced a series of free seminars offering the latest updates in the world of wireless communications testing and measurement. Starting in the UK on 17 May 2023 and taking in Finland, Sweden, Italy and Spain, the seminars will be given by leading industry speakers Reiner Stuhlfauth and Jörg Köpp of Rohde & Schwarz. The full day seminars will cover a wide range of applications across cellular testing, non-cellular testing, infrastructure testing and evolving technologies.

Topics vary across the tour locations, and visitors can discover more on rethinking 5G testing, the evolving O-RAN ecosystem, 5G enhancements such as reduced capability (RedCap) NR devices and non-terrestrial networks, and the evolution towards 6G. The tour also provides technology insights for non-cellular standards including Wi-Fi 7 and UWB.

On 17 May 2023, the UK seminar sessions will include the latest 5G Advanced release and its transition to 6G; 5G private networks in industrial applications; everything you need to know about testing Wi-Fi 7; wireless powering the metaverse; and the journey towards 6G. The speakers Reiner Stuhlfauth and Jörg Köpp are in-house experts who will share their insights into some of the latest developments in wireless communications.

Reiner Stuhlfauth is a Technology Manager from the Test & Measurement Division of Rohde & Schwarz in Munich, with 20 years’ experience in training, teaching and promoting mobile communication technologies.

Jörg Köpp is a Market Segment and Technology Manager responsible for driving test and measurement business in the wireless connectivity market with focus on technologies such as UWB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, while representing Rohde & Schwarz in the FiRa consortium.

The first seminar will take place:

08:30 – 17:00, Wednesday 17th May 2023

The Village Hotel

Farnborough

Hampshire

GU14 7BF

United Kingdom

Further seminars dates and locations include:

23 May, Oulu, Finland

24 May, Helsinki, Finland

25 May, Stockholm, Sweden

26 May, Lund, Sweden

30 May, Milan, Italy

6 June, Madrid, Spain

To register for the free UK event, please visit: https://events.rohde-schwarz.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x25594abcd

For more information about the series of seminars and to register, please go to:

