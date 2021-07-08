Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel cooperate on Cellular-V2X test case to accelerate 3GPP validation in the automotive industry

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) is a key technology which will improve road safety and accelerate autonomous driving in the coming years.

Specifically, the C-V2X PC5 interface, operating in the 5.9 GHz frequency enables direct, reliable, low latency communication between vehicles (V2V), vehicles and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicles and pedestrians (V2P). In order for the automotive industry to deploy this technology in a timely manner, cooperation between suppliers in this industry becomes increasingly important.

The test cases performed by Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel are ideal for automotive companies looking to pre-validate 3GPP system performance in an automated and timely manner before entering OMNIAIR or CATARC certification process. The test system provides a high degree of automation and flexible instrument configuration, which meets the requirements of the automotive industry for C-V2X testing.

A key benefit for customers is the ability to leverage existing investments in Rohde & Schwarz equipment, thereby minimising additional capital investment.

The Quectel AG15 is an automotive grade C-V2X module designed and manufactured according to IATF 16949:2016 standards. It is designed for use in extremely harsh environments and provides superior ESD/EMI protection performance.

“Through C-V2X PC5 direct communications, the AG15 will make traffic smoother and more efficient by paving the way for automated driving and achieving the goal of fully connected traffic,” said Manfred Lindacher, VP Global Sales Automotive International, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Rohde & Schwarz to validate these test cases and are looking forward to helping our customers on the road to build a smarter world with our automotive grade C-V2X modules.”

For more information about Rohde & Schwarz Automotive test solutions, visit www.rohde-schwarz.com/automotive