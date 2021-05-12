Rohde & Schwarz and HEAD acoustics demonstrate test solution for 5G voice over NR (VoNR) voice service

The test solution from Rohde & Schwarz is based on the tried and tested R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester for 2G/3G/LTE and WLAN.

The test scope for 5G NR can be upgraded with the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, allowing 5G NR devices to be tested in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) TDD and FDD mode. The R&S CMX500 supports the sub6 GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequency bands and provides all required technologies for VoLTE and VoNR calls in both SA and NSA mode.

Mobile phones under test can register with the integrated IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) server of the R&S CMX500 platform via the simulated 4G or 5G mobile network, depending on the use case. The labCORE system is connected through wired Ethernet using the integrated IP forward mode of the IMS server, specifically developed for this use case. This allows users to forward the voice data of a call established with the R&S CMX500 directly to the labCORE system for detailed voice quality analysis. In this mode, the system fully supports the 5G speech codecs EVS (Enhanced Voice Service), AMR-WB and AMR-NB. Using the test suite of the ACQUA measurement and analysis software developed by HEAD acoustics for TS 26 131-32, the system fully covers all significant acoustical requirements. This reliable solution enables manufacturers of 5G capable telecommunications devices to test the voice quality of their devices at an early stage and prepare for rollout of 5G voice services.

Christian Schüring, Sales Manager Telecom at HEAD acoustics, says: “The interoperability between our labCORE platform and the radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz is another milestone for our customers with regard to testing and optimising the communications quality of 5G devices.”

Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, adds: “The successful collaboration between the two companies in the field of voice quality analysis for 2G, 3G and 4G, based on the R&S CMW500 platform, is extended to 5G with our R&S CMX500. The jointly verified test solution enables reproducible test results and allows device manufacturers and network operators to ensure an optimised 5G voice experience at an early stage.”

As a leading solution provider for mobile communications, Rohde & Schwarz is tackling the challenges of future 5G and 6G functions with industry partners early on to offer customers in the entire communications industry even more comprehensive test solutions.

For more information about 5G NR test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_229437.html