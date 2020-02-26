Rochester Electronics to Offer Obsolete Cypress Dual Port and FIFO SRAM Product Lines

Rochester Electronics has been authorised by Cypress Semiconductor to sell units of the obsolete Dual Port and FIFO SRAM product lines. The Dual Port and FIFO product line have been discontinued by Cypress under PTN18051 notice dated 1/28/2018 with a last time ship date of 1/28/2019. Rochester has taken all residual excess inventory and has arranged for Cypress to manufacture or have manufactured 201 specific part numbers with immediate effect. This Rochester partnership allows continued product availability for both Cypress and Rochester customers.

Rochester Electronics has also received the associated product design, manufacturing and test information to allow Rochester, on a case by case basis, to provide long-term continued support of the Cypress Dual Port and FIFO SRAM product lines.

“Cypress is collaborating with Rochester Electronics to provide our customers extended availability for our recently discontinued Dual Port and FIFO SRAMS,” said Sidharth PK, Marketing Director Cypress’ Random Access Memory Business Unit, “we are glad to be able to offer our customers additional support.”

FIFO SRAM and Dual Port memory are ideal product solutions for communications between systems running at different clock and data rates.

“Rochester Electronics welcomes the opportunity to offer long-term availability of the Cypress Dual Port and FIFO product families. We are committed to servicing current and future customer needs for these popular product families.” –Steve Jensen, Vice President, Global Supplier Development, Rochester Electronics

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorised by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers. As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution™ no other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

About Cypress

Cypress is a leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, Analog ICs and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time.

