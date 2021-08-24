Rochester Electronics – The Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution™

Rochester Electronics has 40 years’ experience as an Authorised Distributor and Manufacturer to the largest names in the semiconductor industry.

No other company can match the combination of Authorised Stock, long-term support after Discontinuation, and the Design porting skills to, in some instances, re-create and re-fab wafer.

With 12 Billion semiconductors in stock, available for instant shipment – supporting both active market shortages and ongoing needs for obsolete IC’s, Rochester has the largest authorised semiconductor stock in the world.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

What makes us unique: We provide a complete product lifecycle solution supporting companies with uninterrupted supply through our authorised distribution and licenced manufacturing services. All components come to us direct from the Original Chip Manufacturer (OCM). All product is supplied with full warranties and guarantees, 100% complaint with the original specification. There is no risk of counterfeit – there is no risk whatsoever.

HELPING CUSTOMERS IN THE NEED OF HOUR

Supporting Critical Industries: The COVID-19 pandemic brought the long-standing vulnerability of the medical product supply chain into sharp focus. Global shortages of medical products including testing supplies and dialysis materials accompanied the global spread of the virus.

Rochester provided essential support to the manufacturing companies that transformed production lines to focus on constructing ventilators used in the frontlines to support and sustain life.

As an authorised distributor and licensed manufacturer of end-of-life and hard-to-find semiconductors, Rochester shipped millions of critical components used in ventilators and diagnostic systems to countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Canada and across the United States to support uninterrupted production.

Solving Supply Chain Disruption: The temporary delay in supplies as factories shut down when the coronavirus pandemic first hit followed by a new surge in demand driven by changing habits fuelled by the pandemic led to a worldwide semiconductor shortage and lead-time issues.

Rochester has been in a unique position to offer our customers support for long lead-time products. Through our partnerships with key suppliers, such as ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments, we supported our customers with a broad range of 100% authorised and guaranteed devices. During periods of high demand, our stock included 15 billion, ready to ship units including 500 million active products exhibiting lead-times in excess of 12 weeks.

Providing Peace of mind: As one of the industry leaders, Rochester is committed to Quality, supplying products and services that satisfy customer expectations for quality and service providing that extra peace of mind. We have quality certifications, such as ISO-9001: 2015 Certification, AS9120B Certification, TAPA FSR-A 2017, Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) MIL-PRF-38535, Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors (QSLD) and ITAR State Department Registration.

The quality certifications and authorised partnerships offer customers peace of mind that the products they are investing in are certified, guaranteed and authorised by the original manufacturer.

CREATING AWARENESS

Operating in the End-of-Life products space, Rochester understands the challenges businesses go through to manage their product life cycles. As an industry thought leader, Rochester regularly publishes best practice tips on obsolescence management and anti-counterfeiting helping customers mitigate the risk and cost associated with it.

GROWING STRENGTH TO STRENGTH

Rochester has continually grown from its inception in EMEA over a decade ago delivering its unique business model into its European customers and it is really in the past 5 years that Rochester has seen this growth ramp and its footprint really expand across the region.

Financial Growth: Despite the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide Rochester continued to thrive. The Rochester reach has grown as has its customer base which has seen the business grow threefold in the past 5 years and more exponentially in the past 18 months.

Office Expansion: We have expanded our physical footprint from our HQ in the UK to now having entities in Germany, France and Sweden and with a clear expansion plan in the next 18 months that will see us further reach areas of Europe that we haven’t before.

Growing Team: Not only have we invested in physical expansion, but we have also invested in any business’s key asset …its people! In the past 2 years alone, we have increased our people head count in Europe by over 40%, introducing experience, passion, and drive to keep pushing the business forward.

Growing Online Presence and Ecommerce: In our quest for global reach with regional support, in the last 2 years, we have successfully launched regional websites in Spanish, French, Italian, German, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and very recently in Polish and Hebrew. Over 2.5 m people visit Rochester websites per year and the ecommerce revenue has grown by 80% in the last one year.

Growing Partnerships and Diversifying Portfolio: Rochester has partnered with over 70 component manufacturers in the last 40 years, and we continue to add new lines to our product portfolio – Ampleon, the global leader in RF Power and Integrated Silicon Solution Inc (ISSI) being the most recent additions.

GOING FORWARD

Rochester has its feet firmly on the ground and is passionate about its customers, its people, and its culture. We are excited to see what the future brings and will endeavour to continue our journey and growth over the next decade.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com