Rochester Electronics Receives IATF 16949 Certification for Automotive Production

NEWBURYPORT, MA – January 2023

Rochester Electronics is excited to announce that it has received the IATF 16949:2016 certification for the manufacture of semiconductor components at its US-based facilities. Developed by the International Automotive Task Force in conjunction with the international standards community, IATF 16949 is the industry’s highest standard for quality management systems in the automotive sector.

The use of semiconductor electronics in automotive applications has expanded rapidly over the last decades and continues to be one of the fastest-growing market segments. As a result, the semiconductor supply chain has now become integral to a manufacturer’s product planning. With a range of semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, Rochester Electronics supports its customers with individual services through to full turnkey manufacturing.

“This IATF certification further solidifies Rochester Electronics’ reputation for quality and reliability and highlights our commitment to our semiconductor partners and customers. We are extremely proud of our team for their work on achieving this milestone for the company.”.

– Mike Dube, VP Manufacturing and Engineering, Rochester Electronics

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Storage and Processing, Assembly, Test and Reliability, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com