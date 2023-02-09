Rochester Electronics Partners with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Rochester Electronics LLC (Massachusetts, USA) is partnering with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions. Toshiba semiconductors and storage products support a wide range of industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

“We are deeply honored to announce a new partnership with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage, a highly respected global brand offering top-quality semiconductor and storage solutions. It is through this strategic agreement, that our valued customers can be assured to have a continued supply of Toshiba semiconductor solutions, which will not only be certified and guaranteed by Rochester but will also be 100% authorized by the original manufacturer. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Toshiba.”

－ Rob Maycroft, VP, Global Supplier Development, Rochester Electronics



About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs, and HDD products. The company shares a determination to maximize product value and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

For more information, visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving

providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com