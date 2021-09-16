Rochester Electronics collaborates with STMicroelectronics

Providing solutions for a broad range of Discrete, Analog and Mixed Signal ICs, and Microprocessors

Rochester Electronics is collaborating with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, to provide a growing range of both active and end-of-life stocked products helping customers with extended product lifecycle management and safety inventory during times of constrained supply, through a broad portfolio of Discrete, Analog and Mixed Signal ICs, Microcontrollers and Microprocessors.

“Rochester is excited to announce our collaboration with STMicroelectronics, enhancing our position in the market by offering a broad range of highly reliable active and end-of-life products to our customers.”

– Stephen Morris, EMEA General Manager, Rochester Electronics

“The collaboration with Rochester will enable us to enhance the service for our customers beyond the normal cycle of product availability.”

– Frank Wolinski, EMEA Region VP Head of Channel Sales, STMicroelectronics.

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com