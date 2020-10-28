Rochester Electronics and Ampleon Broaden their Partnership

Ampleon, the global leader in RF Power, and Rochester Electronics, the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, are pleased to announce the expansion of their exclusive partnership to include a more diverse product portfolio. Rochester can now extend the supply of Ampleon’s 1st generation GaN portfolio of high-performance RF transistors to customers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Ampleon transferred their VDMOS inventory and associated product wafers to Rochester. Since then the partnership has become stronger, now enriched by the transfer of Ampleon’s 1st generation GaN Discrete Wideband Amplifiers to Rochester. This transfer includes GaN inventory and Die, and the authorisation to distribute and license to manufacture.

“Following the success of our previous strategic transfer, we are delighted that Rochester succeeded in the tender process which enables us to transfer inventory and associated wafer for our 1st generation of RF high power GaN portfolio to them.” said Kees Schetters, VP Global Sales, Ampleon.”

“It’s clear that all of our customers are looking for long-term availability of these devices, and this seamless transition from Ampleon to Rochester makes it easy for them, to not only access the authorised stock, but they can also take advantage of Rochester’s on-going ability to build from wafer.”

“We have been providing best-of-breed RF solutions and services along with Rochester’s first-class infrastructure, industry knowledge, and commitment; we are sure our customers will continue to receive the same standard of service as they have come to expect from Ampleon.”

Robert Maycroft, Director – Supplier Development, Rochester Electronics said, “this is a great opportunity to strengthen our on-going partnership with Ampleon. Not only do we share a common purpose – supporting customers with uninterrupted supply of top-class devices – we understand how important it is for them to know the products they are investing in are certified, guaranteed, and 100% authorised by the original manufacturer. This partnership will offer customers peace of mind whilst providing a continued source of the GaN product portfolio. It is a welcome addition to our growing portfolio of semiconductor lifecycle solutions and will add a significant value to our clients.”

The 1st generation of Ampleon’s RF High Power GaN devices continue to provide solutions for Radar, Industrial, Medical, and Scientific industries. GaN technology is extremely rugged and provides a low thermal resistance making them ideal for high-speed and high-power switching applications such as Jammers, Plasma generators, L-band Radar systems, EMC testing, broadband general-purpose amplifiers, commercial wireless infrastructure, and more.

Rochester Electronics and Ampleon have partnered together to provide their customers an extensive portfolio of 100% authorized, traceable, certified, and guaranteed long-term support solutions since Ampleon was formed.



About Ampleon



Created in 2015, Ampleon is shaped by 50 years of RF Power leadership and is set to exploit the full potential of data and energy transfer in RF. Its innovative, yet consistent portfolio offers products and solutions for a wide range of applications, such as mobile broadband infrastructure, radio and TV broadcasting, CO2 lasers and plasma, MRI, particle accelerators, radar and air-traffic control, non-cellular communications, RF cooking and defrosting, RF heating and plasma lighting.

To learn more, go to www.ampleon.com

About Rchester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorised by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution no other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com

Phone: +44.1480.408400