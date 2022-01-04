Robust handCASE for machine control, factory automation, robots, vehicles

Increasing use of smart factory automation and robotics is boosting demand for ROLEC’s diecast handCASE handheld industrial electronic enclosures.

Tough, ergonomic handCASE is ideal for a wide range of applications including machine control, automation, robotics, agricultural equipment and vehicles. These diecast aluminium housings are light and comfortable to hold for long periods but robust enough to withstand extremely challenging working conditions.

Two base versions are available: one closed for an external power supply; the other with a battery compartment (4 x AA or 2 x 9V). Each base can be specified with a choice of two lids (Version R or Version S): both are recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad or product label. Version R has a narrow edge; Version S has an ergonomic bevel. Inside, there are threaded screw bosses for PCBs and mounting plates.

The enclosures are rated IP 66 as standard (IP 67 optional). They are available in three sizes: 180 x 80 x 42.4 mm, 220 x 100 x 42.4 mm and 220 x 100 x 62.4 mm. Version R is light grey (RAL 7035) as standard; Version S has a black (RAL 9005) base and a silver metallic top.

Accessories include: cable glands, a holding clip (which can be used with a strap), a wall bracket for clip fastening, and a carrying strap with protector.

ROLEC’s handCASE can be supplied fully customised. Services include custom colours, CNC machining, engraving/laser processing, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, EMC shielding, display windows and assembly.