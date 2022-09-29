Robust flexibility in embedded computing: High-performance ATX motherboard from Kontron at Rutronik

With the K3851-R, Kontron introduces a motherboard of the K38XX series to the market that is designed for applications with the highest demands on performance and expandability. By combining the powerful Intel R680E chipset and the Alder Lake CPU from Intel, the K3851-R meets the requirements of industrial markets like high functionality in embedded computing. The ATX motherboard complements Kontron’s K38XX motherboard product family, which was recently expanded with three μATX motherboards. The K3851-R and other motherboards in Kontron’s K38XX series are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The K3851-R is based on the latest Intel Core i 12th generation processors (LGA1700 with 125W TDP) and includes an Intel R680E chipset. The motherboard is suitable for use in an enhanced temperature range of 0 °C up to +60 °C and 24/7 continuous operation.

It has extensive expansion options for extremely flexible use:

6x PCIe slots,

3x LAN interfaces (1GbE/2.5GbE incl. AMT, Teaming, and TSN support)

2x M.2 Key-M SSD as well as 1x M.2 Key-E WLAN slots

4x DDR5-4800 UDIMM socket (dual channel, max. 128 GByte)

13x USB interfaces (USB 3.2 Gen2 as well as Type C)

The component supports DDR5, PCI Express Gen5, and TSN or real-time (TCC) and is thus ideally suited for implementation in future-oriented applications. These include industrial automation markets, control PCs in 19’’ rack control PCs (including robotics), high-performance workstations, and video editing or display. The K3851-R also has an integrated TPM 2.0 for Windows 11 support.

For more information about the Kontron ATX Mainboard-K3851-R and a direct order option, please visit e-commerce platform www.rutronik24.com