Robust docking solution with high mis-alignment compensation

The ODU-MAC® Silver-Line includes modular connectors for docking systems.

A new addition to the line-up is the P4+ frame, which is said to effortlessly overcome tolerance compensation challenges, ensuring a durable interface for at least 100,000 mating cycles.

The P4+ frame at a glance:

  • Compensation : axial 1mm, radial +/- 4mm
  • Mounted floating on both sides
  • 100,000 mating cycles minimum
  • Optional grounding up to 10 mm²
  • No minimum order quantity
  • Cable assembly included

Eight robust frame types are available in the ODU-MAC® Silver-Line and the new P4+ frame is described as offering an impressively increased tolerance compensation with a radial play of +/- 4 mm, ensuring optimal compensation for mis-alignment – now making even more extreme centring tasks possible.

Modular and ready for immediate use

The docking frames are available in custom lengths to suit the required modules, thus allowing the transmission of different media via a single connector. Choose a combination of signals, power, high-current, high-voltage, RF signals (coax), air or fluids, data transmission, and fibre-optics. Get your hybrid connector as a complete solution including cable assembly – your interface will then be ready for immediate use.

Robust in any environment

Uses for the P4+ frame include docking applications in industry, test & measurement engineering, as well as end-of-line testing and mechanical engineering.

One obvious use, for example, is as a charging interface for autonomous vehicles or for automatic docking during battery replacement. Furthermore, these ODU-MAC® Silver-Line frames have already proven their durability and robustness in military vehicles.

 

