RN Electronics joins the Kiwa Family

RN Electronics Ltd has joined Kiwa Ltd, part of the international testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company Kiwa Group.

Kiwa UK operates within the fields of Global Market Access, EMC and Electrical, Construction, Fire Safety, Water, Energy and Agrifood, so RN Electronics is said to fit smoothly into its global market access and EMC compliance business.

RN Electronics said: “Present in many marketplaces, the common thread in the Kiwa range of services is integrity. Kiwa is known for its technical rigour, reliability and industry knowledge; RN Electronics’ reputation, quality of service and market position are an excellent fit.”

RN Electronics added: “RN Electronics is an established EMC and Radio testing business, specialising in leading edge testing services. We are delighted to join forces with such a strong, trusted, and progressive international business with compatible values. It’s a very exciting time for our business”.

Paul Ray will continue to manage RN Electronics Ltd as part of the Kiwa Group. In his new business unit manager role, he will work closely with other Kiwa businesses to expand the range of services offered to clients, including Global Market Access.

Kiwa UK’s chief executive Paul Brown said the Kiwa UK Group has grown rapidly through organic growth and acquisition. “I am delighted to welcome the RN Electronics team to Kiwa. RN Electronics’ expertise complements our Kiwa service offering perfectly.”