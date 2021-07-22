Right-Angle Metal XLR Plugs from Cliff Electronics

Cliff Electronics leaders in the design, development and manufacture of connectivity solutions can supply rugged, space saving and versatile right-angle metal XLR plugs.

Audio and broadcast applications include microphones, amplifiers, active and monitor speakers, mixing desks and sound cards, with further uses such as digital and SLR cameras and home AV systems, industrial and test and measurement products.

Male and female versions are available with 3, 4, 5 and 7 pins with flexible cable entry and screw down cable restraint. Reliability is assured with >/=2000 mating/unmating cycles, low contact resistance </= 5mΩ, high insulation resistance >/= 5000MΩ and withstand voltage of 1400V

John Hall, Managing Director of Cliff Electronics, comments, “XLR connectors have a wide variety of uses in professional and industrial applications. The right-angle construction meets the increasing pressure from systems integrators to reduce enclosure sizes without sacrificing reliability or flexibility. As a UK manufacturer we have the flexibility to respond to global demand direct to OEMs and through our distribution network.”

Cliff are also leaders in the design and manufacture of standard and FeedThrough connectors, the full range available from Cliff may be found on their website at https://www.cliffuk.co.uk/products/feedthrough/index.htm and are available from major international distributors.