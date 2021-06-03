RIGEL MULTI-FLO SPECIFIED FOR INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT TEST CENTRE

One of South East Asia’s leading test and calibration service centres has specified Rigel Medical’s Multi-Flo infusion pump analyzer for improved compliance testing of medical devices.

The move by Java-based BPFK Surakarta, which is government backed and operates similar facilities across Indonesia, has simplified and improved the calibration of syringe and infusion pumps using Multi-Flo as part of an extensive service provided to local hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Investment in the analyser has increased the speed and ease by which medical devices are checked annually for electrical safety and performance accuracy to meet Indonesian health regulations, notably UU.RI. No. 44 (2009) and Permenkes RI No.54 (2015). Up to four pumps can be checked simultaneously using the Multi-Flo at the Surakarta test centre, significantly reducing the time taken to complete calibration and ensure devices comply with safety standards.

BPFK Surakarta, which provides services to customers in the private and public hospital sectors, has developed into one of the main test and calibration centres on the Indonesian island of Java, establishing itself as a leading partner in the implementation of the monitoring and evaluation of health facility services, completing more than 2,210 equipment tests per year.

The Multi-Flo, which was supplied to BPFK by Rigel’s Jakarta distributor PT Fania Ersa Pratama, also meets IEC 60601-2-24 requirements and can be used for high and low flow, occlusion, back pressure and bolus measurement and features variants of one, two and four independent channels.

Each channel can be tested simultaneously across a range of 100 μL (microlitre) to 1,500 mL per hour with results stored in the instrument’s large internal memory. With a sampling rate of 1Hz, the instrument can accurately detail any changes in flow and pressure rates, providing a real-time picture of the quality of infusion.

Head of medical device testing/calibration laboratory installation at BPFK Surakarta, Muhammad Afifudin, said Rigel Medical met the requirement for a high quality, accurate and rapid global test solution.

He said: “Multi-Flo provides a very good solution for the calibration of syringe and infusion pump to Indonesian government requirements. Our biomed engineers really appreciate that it’s quick and easy-to-use, saving time, and allowing them to provide an efficient service and better standards of care.

“It incorporates an excellent array of features, while the added value benefits, such reliable connectivity and easy-to-follow instructions, are particularly impressive. The fact that it’s a British instrument is also important – quality is assured and good after sales maintenance and support is available.”

The Multi-Flo is among a range of Rigel defibrillator analyzers, infusion pump analyzers and combination vital sign simulators, which contribute effectively towards ensuring compliance with appropriate international test standards, including IEC 60601-2-2. These include the UNI-SIM, UNI-Pulse 400, UNI-Therm and 288+ to test and calibrate patient monitors, infusion pumps and defibrillators.