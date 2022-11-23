Review Display Systems acquired by Volex and integrated within GTK UK

Volex plc, the global integrated manufacturing specialists, have acquired Review Display Systems Ltd.

Founded in 1982, RDS is a UK based supplier of electronic displays, embedded and IOT solutions, with customers in a broad range of market sectors, including medical, military, industrial and smart buildings. The company has extensive in-house engineering expertise and specialises in providing bespoke designs for OEM customers.

RDS will be integrated within GTK UK and will retain its existing brand identity and management structure, and will continue to operate from its offices in the UK and USA. This integration will strengthen the group’s engineering capabilities and market opportunities for customised electronic solutions. Both GTK and RDS have a strong presence in the UK display market.

John Morath, managing director of GTK UK, stated: “The integration of Review Display Systems will strengthen our combined design and engineering capabilities, increase our share in the display marketplace and advance our position in the IOT solutions space. Both our organisations pride ourselves on our engineering expertise, ability to provide custom solutions for OEMs and excellent customer service.”

Russell Gilbert, managing director of Review Display Systems, said: “GTK and Review Display Systems have a remarkably similar approach to business. We are both strongly engineering led organisations. Becoming part of GTK and the Volex group provides a sound financial platform to accelerate market growth.”

