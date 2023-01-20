Retrofittable security for IoT devices: Rutronik offers Swissbit’s iShield HSM series

With the PU-50n iShield HSM series, Swissbit offers a reliable solution for storing security keys for identification, authentication, and registration of devices in the Internet of Things (IoT). The retrofittable plug-and-play USB hardware security module (HSM) closes security gaps that can occur with software-based storage of cryptographic keys. Manufacturers of connected devices, such as gateways or controllers, as well as system integrators for building and industrial automation, benefit from the “Made in Germany” security, the possibility to easily upgrade and update the security feature at any time and without complications. The Swissbit iShield HSM series is available at www.rutronik24.com .

iShield HSM stores the device’s private key and certificate so securely that they cannot be disclosed or duplicated in software. The compact, rugged, high-quality USB key supports PKCS#11 and PKCS#15 public-key cryptography standards and is compatible with an open-source software stack (e.g., OpenSC).

A Secure Element (CC EAL6+) is embedded in the iShield HSM hardware using chip-on-board technology, making it tamper-proof and suitable for harsh operating environments.

Additional features

MLC NAND with Durabit feature

CC EAL 6+

RSA up to 2048 bit

ECC up to 384 bit

For more information concerning the Swissbit iShield HSM series, please visit e-commerce platform www.rutronik24.com.