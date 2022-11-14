Report available to download on eight innovation trends affecting the UK railway industry

It’s not just cars that are reducing their carbon emissions, train services and railway associations are as well. All forms of transport are striving to achieve net zero.

Display Technology is delighted to share with you the latest report on ‘8 Innovation Trends Effecting the UK Railway Industry’ sponsored by AUTRONIC, this report focuses on:

Key trends for modern railways

Increased electrification

Infrastructure and railways

Increased automation

Improved efficiency through driving styles

Improved safety

Increased capacity

Passenger requirements and experience

Advanced technologies

Industry insights from representatives

Autronic and Display Technology role in supporting innovation

Also, special contributions and views from Gareth Dennis (Railway design engineer, writer and broadcaster), Fiona Westcough (MEng(Hons) AMIMechE, National Chair 2022/23 , Young Rail Professionals), Martin Fenner (Engineering consultant Tilt Consulting) and Maggie Simpson (Director General of the Rail Freight Group).

You can download the report here

