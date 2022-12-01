Report available to download on 8 Innovation Trends Effecting the UK Railway Industry

It’s not just cars that are reducing their carbon emissions, train services and railway associations are as well. All forms of transport are striving to achieve net zero.

I am delighted to share with you the latest report on 8 Innovation Trends Effecting the UK Railway Industry sponsored by AUTRONIC, this report focuses on

Key trends for modern railways

Increased electrification

Infrastructure and railways

Increased automation

Improved efficiency through driving styles

Improved safety

Increased capacity

Passenger requirements and experience

Advanced technologies

Industry insights from representatives

Autronic and Display Technology role in supporting innovation

Also special contributions and views from Gareth Dennis (Railway design engineer, writer and broadcaster), Fiona Westcott (MEng(Hons) AMIMechE, National Chair 2022/23 , Young Rail Professionals), Martin Fenner (Engineering consultant Tilt Consulting) and Maggie Simpson (Director General of the Rail Freight Group).

You can download the report here

About Display Technology

Established in 1996 as Display Solutions, later acquired by Display Technology in September 2018, the UK subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik AG. Display Technology delivers the latest technical innovations in displays, touch screens and embedded computing backed by a market-leading service at every stage of the process, from initial consultation through to sample design, volume manufacturing and immediate-response after-sales support. The company’s dominant position within the UK, across all embedded computing market sectors, including industrial instrumentation and control, transportation, retail/point-of-sale, outdoor signage, medical, marine, audio and lighting control and energy management, has been achieved through a combination of application experience and innovation. For more information about Display Technology, please visit the website at: www.displaytechnology.co.uk.