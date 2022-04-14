Renesas wireless power charging technology is integrated in Wacom active ES pen solutions

Renesas Electronics Corporation’s wireless power charging technology is now integrated in the Active ES pen solutions from Wacom, a leader in cutting-edge digital pen and ink solutions. The Renesas single-chip wireless power receiver IC delivers small size and high efficiency compared to alternative high-frequency charging solutions. Renesas wireless charging technology is small enough to fit into digital pen and conveniently charge it while wirelessly docked to the tablet.

Integrating the low-frequency wireless charging into Wacom’s Active ES pens opens up new possibilities. This novel and innovative concept brings the convenience of wireless charging to accessories, enabling users to creatively express themselves on both smartphones and tablets.

“Renesas is proud to expand our work with a proven leader such as Wacom to help bring leading-edge wireless charging solutions to the digital pen market,” said Amit Bavisi, Vice President and general manager of Renesas’ Wireless Power Group, Mobility Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division. “We continue to be the innovation leader in wireless charging, working with customers around the world to bring the convenience of wireless charging to a variety of platforms.”

“Our customers are always looking for streamlined solutions for charging their digital pens, and Renesas provided us with the much-needed support to deliver a premier solution for our consumers with the small size and power efficiency we needed,” said Sayatake Komine, EVP and head of Wacom’s Technology Solution Business Unit.

About Renesas Wireless Power Receivers

Renesas wireless power receivers are described as the world’s highest power density devices and feature high levels of integration and high efficiency at light loads. They are well-suited for low-power applications such as earbud case charging and digital pens. A unique ping-detect feature gives an early indication of the wireless charger connection and improves thermal performance at the end of complete battery charging. Additionally, the integrated 32-bit processor offers a high level of programmability and design parameters that can be easily configured to work with small rod coils that fit into digital pens.

Renesas is a global leader in wireless power solutions for both the power receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the power transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit renesas.com/wirelesspower to learn more about Renesas’ wireless power solutions.