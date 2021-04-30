Renesas’ RA Family of 32-bit microcontrollers offer scalable performance for automation, security, motor control and industrial applications

The RA2E1 group of 32-bit single-chip microcontrollers is the entry level to the RA family of microcontrollers from Renesas. Based on the 48MHz Arm® Cortex®-M23 core, the RA2E1 microcontrollers offer flexible memory and small package sizes.

On-chip Flash memory is from 32kB to 128kB with 16kB SRAM memory. The package sizes are the compact LQFP, QFN, LGA and BGA packages, and the smallest WLCSP. Low-power operation is supported with voltage from 1.6V to 5.5V, and Active mode power consumption is down to 100µA/MHz and 250nA in standby. Higher integration reduces BOM cost by requiring fewer external components.

The upgrade path is simplified with hardware and software scalability in addition to pin and peripheral compatibility with RA2L1. Upgrading to the next pin-count size provides additional I/O lines and peripherals. The development tools and Flexible Software Package can also be reused to streamline scalability.

The RA2E1 offers lower power operation with innovative peripherals such as enhanced capacitive touch sensing unit, high accurate analog features and timers, extensive memory size and package options include the smallest WLCSP. High integration reduces BOM costs by eliminating components previously implemented externally.

The RA2E1 provides pin and peripheral compatibility with the RA2L1 group and is ideal for battery-operated applications and other systems requiring high performance and low-energy consumption in space constrained applications.

With high integration and an Arm® Cortex®-M33 core backed by TrustZone® technology, the Renesas 32-bit RA6M4 microcontrollers deliver optimized performance and leading- edge security for Industrial IoT (IIoT).

The Arm®v8‑M TrustZone® technology is combined with an integrated Security Crypto Engine (SCE). The SCE offers cryptography accelerators, key management support, tamper detection and power analysis resistance to deliver secure element functionality.

The RA6M4 integrates up to 1MB Flash memory, which supports dual-bank, background operation and SWAP functions. The 256KB SRAM features Parity and ECC. In addition to the integrated capacitive touch-sensing unit, the RA6M4 has multiple communication interfaces for Ethernet, USB 2.0 Full-Speed, SDHI, Quad SPI and OctaMemory.

The proven peripherals include advanced analog with two ADCs. The operating voltage is from 2.7V to 3.6V and the temperature range is rated from -40℃ to 105℃ and the easy-to-use Flexible Software Package (FSP) supports fast development.

The RA6T1 is the first RA microcontroller from Renesas to combine motor-control peripherals with a 120MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 core to control two BLDC motors simultaneously with one chip. The high integration of motor-control peripherals enables the RA61T1 to halve the Bill of Materials (BoM).

The integrated peripherals feature a PWM timer, high-speed 12-bit ADC, PGA, comparator and PWM cut-off function. The PWM timer supports 7 types of complementary PWM modes. The 12-bit ADC enables high-speed conversion with a maximum speed of 0.4µsec, with sample-and-hold for simultaneous acquisition of 3 shunt currents. The integrated comparator and programmable gain amplifier further reduce the BOM. The inverter circuit can be protected with the PWM cut-off which automatically stops output when an irregular state is detected.

The Flexible Software Package (FSP) provides a control code algorithm which is designed for motor control.

The RA4M3 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas provide enhanced security by combining TouchZone® technology and a Security Crypto Module with a 100MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 core and rich connectivity options.

The Security Crypto Module provides multiple cryptography accelerators, in addition to unlimited secure key storage, key management, tamper detection and power analysis resistance.

The RA4M3 supports in-field firmware updates and achieves high power efficiency with 99µA/MHz in Active mode and 0.7mA standby current with fast wake-up times.

The RA4M3 has up to 1MB Flash and 192kB SRAM with parity and 64kB SRAM with ECC. The dual bank features background operation and 8kB data.

Flash minimizes external components. The memory can be expanded using the Quad-SPI, Octa-SPI and SD- Card interfaces.

To support HMI, the RA4M3 integrates a capacitive touch-sensing unit and advanced analog includes two 12-bit ADCs. The wide communication options support USB2.0 Full Speed, CAN 2.0B, UART, simple SPI, and simple I2C in addition to an SPI/I2C Multimaster interface.

Together, the RA4M3 Group with Flexible Software Package (FSP) allows developers to re-use their legacy code and combine it with software from partners across the vast Arm ecosystem and the RA partner ecosystem to speed implementation of complex connectivity and security functions. The FSP includes Free RTOS and middleware, offering a premium device-to-cloud option for developers. These out-of-box options can be easily replaced and expanded with any other RTOS or middleware.