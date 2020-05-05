Renesas Introduces JEDEC-Compliant Precision Temperature Sensor for DDR5 Memory Modules

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced a new precision temperature sensor, the TS5111, targeting DDR5 memory modules as well as a host of other applications such as solid-state disks (SSDs), computing motherboards, and communications equipment that require accurate, real-time temperature monitoring.

The new JEDEC-compliant temperature sensor enables memory modules and other temperature-sensitive systems to run at peak efficiency and reliability with real-time, closed-loop thermal management algorithms.

The TS5111 plays a critical role in providing accurate, high-precision system temperatures with programmable warning flags that enable systems to exercise thermal control loop mechanisms such as memory refresh rates, fan speeds, and bandwidth throttling. Measuring a mere 0.8 x 1.3mm, the TS5111 is well suited for small form factor systems as well as applications such as memory and storage modules where proximity sensing is critical for reliable operation. The TS5111 supports I²C, SMBUS, as well as the new I3C Basic protocol for data rates up to 12.5 MHz and other advanced features like in-band interrupts, parity check, and packet error checks.

“We are proud to deliver the first JEDEC-compliant thermal sensor device for DDR5, which is currently in qualification with our key customers and ecosystem partners,” said Rami Sethi, vice president, data center business division at Renesas. “The TS5111 has the potential to coalesce the entire computing industry around a single thermal sensor solution that supports the latest high-speed control bus interface and complies with an industry standard specification.”

The TS5111 joins a complete family of DDR5 solutions that enable companies to develop DDR5 DIMM solutions. The current Renesas DDR5 RDIMM ICs include the registered clock driver 5RCD0148HC1, power management IC P8900, and SPD Hub SPD5118.