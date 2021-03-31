Renesas Introduces Complete Power and Functional Safety Solution for R-Car V3H ADAS Camera Systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced a new power and functional safety solution for systems based on the R-Car V3H system-on-chip (SoC) for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) automotive front cameras and driver monitor cameras.

The new solution includes the RAA271050, a 42V synchronous buck ‘pre-regulator’ that accepts the vehicle’s 12V supply and steps it down to an intermediate supply voltage of 3.3V or 5.0V. The RAA271000, a seven-channel PMIC (power management IC), then takes the RAA271050’s output and steps it down further to the various supply voltages needed by R-Car V3H and its peripherals such as LPDDR4 memory. Both devices were developed per the ISO-26262 standard, and can support system safety requirements up to ASIL D. The solution satisfies all the power and functional safety requirements for the R-Car V3H. It provides supply voltages with the current capability to meet all power specifications, including sequence, voltage accuracy, and load step response. For safety, it provides all the necessary power and digital monitoring functions.

Renesas’ new solution provides best-in-class efficiency, with power loss reductions of up to 33 percent compared to competitive PMICs under comparable operating conditions. Lower power loss enables operation at higher temperatures, reducing cooling costs and delivering better reliability. Additionally, the RAA271050 and RAA271000 were designed to match R-Car requirements with no unnecessary overhead, reducing component cost and PCB area. Renesas is providing a reference hardware solution that includes the new components, speeding design time and reducing testing requirements for customers.

“This new power and functional safety solution showcases our power design expertise to offer R-Car V3H customers significant cost savings,” said Niall Lyne, Vice President of Renesas’ Automotive Analog Power and Video Business Division. “And we’re delivering a complete, tested design that enables designers to implement the latest in ADAS camera applications quickly and efficiently.”

Key Features of the R-Car V3H Power Solution

Programmable Output Voltage, Sequencing, I/O Configuration and Safety Configuration providing flexibility to support R-CAR V3H and an expansive range of SoCs

Integrated 12-bit SAR ADC with up to 16 external inputs monitors internal and external signals, eliminating the need for an added system ADC

Dynamic Voltage Frequency Scaling (DVFS) adjusts output voltage to minimize power consumption

Optional Spread Spectrum Clocking mitigates EMI

Built-in Support for R-Car V3H SoC Activation streamlines SoC self-test procedures

Complete ADAS Camera Solution

The RAA271050 and RAA271000 are included in a complete ADAS front camera solution featuring the EagleCam camera module from LUPA-Electronics GmbH and Renesas’ R-Car V3H and R-Car V3M system-on-chip (SoC) devices. This “Winning Combination” is an open, turnkey solution that delivers flexible, high-performance perception while shortening time to market and reducing the bill of materials (BOM) cost. More information on this design is available at https://www.renesas.com/EagleCAM.