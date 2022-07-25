Reliable solution with innovative coil design: Pulse EFD15 power transformer PGT646xNL at Rutronik

Pulse is expanding its EFD15 portfolio, known for its versatility in DC/DC converter applications, with the PGT646xNL series. The series uses the current first-in-class 5 + 5 pin SMD platform design. The innovative coil design extends the creepage distance between pin and core to at least 5.1 mm. At the same time, the component retains its dimensions of 22.0 mm x 16.5 mm x 11 mm and does not require more space. Wire selection and design allow for automated winding that provides impressive reliability for high-performance applications like in industrial and automotive environments, as well as data communications. The Pulse PGT646xNL series is available at www.rutronik24.com.

Pulse is introducing two transmitters that differ specifically in their dielectric strength and input voltage range. The PGT6465NL has a high input voltage and utilizes the full isolation capability of the extended leakage current platform with an isolation specification of 4,000 V rms . Whereas the PGT6466NL meets the requirements of low voltage inputs with application isolation of 3,000 V DC .

The PGT646xNL series also features a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C and can be used with a flyback topology. The power range is up to 12.5 watts.

For more information about the PGT646xNL-series from Pulse and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.