Reliable and cost-efficient: HKC’s high-frequency crystal oscillators at Rutronik

High-frequency crystal oscillators from Hong Kong X’tals (HKC) are designed to ensure high stability and low noise in the system design. This is possible thanks to a differential output and low-phase jitter. The manufacturer is thus addressing the growing need for low-cost, low-jitter timing references in telecommunications applications such as LTE/5G, PCI-e Express, and 10-Gbit Ethernet. HKC’s RF crystal oscillators are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The oscillators with LVDS/LVPECL/HCSL output are available with, for example, 100.00, 100.0025, 125.00, 148.3516, or 148.50 MHz and in all frequently used frequencies. The LVPECL variant operates at a voltage of only 3.3 V. Its general frequency stability is ±50 ppm.

Operating temperatures may range from -40 °C to +85 °C or +125 °C – crucial for applications in industrial environments. With 3.2 x 2.5 mm or 2.5 x 2.0 mm, the design of the oscillators is also very compact.

Examples:

Size in mm Frequence Output Specification Product number
3,2 x 2,5 100 MHz LVPECL ±50 ppm

-40 bis +85 °C

3,3 V

 HKC3225XO-100MHz-36619-R4V1
3,2 x 2,5 125 MHz LVPECL ±50 ppm

-40 bis +85 °C

3,3 V

 HKC3225XO-125MHz-36620-R4V1
3,2 x 2,5 156,25 MHz LVPECL ±50 ppm

-40 bis +85 °C

3,3 V

 HKC3225XO-156.25MHz-36618-R4V1

 

For more information about the high-frequency crystal oscillators from HKC and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.

 

