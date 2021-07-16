Reliable and accurate, even in harsh environments: Precision potentiometer 981 HE from Vishay at Rutronik

The 981 HE series operates using non-contact Hall-effect technology, making it particularly durable and able to withstand high vibration.

Available with hollow or D-shaft as well as spring-loaded version, it offers precise linearity of up to ±0.5%, as well as excellent repeatability.

The sensors are capable of operating without limitations under conditions of high-frequency vibration up to 20G and shock up to 50G, and over a wide temperature range from -45°C to +125°C. The series also impresses with its simple mounting and high durability with approximately 10 million cycles. The high precision is ensured by nearly 360° scanning.

It is perfect for foot pedal/throttle/steering/lift/shuttle/suspension system position sensors, drive-by-wire, tilt control and tilt positioning feedback – used in marine and aerospace applications, agricultural and construction machinery, as well as in motor vehicles.