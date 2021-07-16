Reliable and accurate, even in harsh environments: Precision potentiometer 981 HE from Vishay at Rutronik

5 hours ago News 55 Views

The 981 HE series operates using non-contact Hall-effect technology, making it particularly durable and able to withstand high vibration.

Available with hollow or D-shaft as well as spring-loaded version, it offers precise linearity of up to ±0.5%, as well as excellent repeatability.

The sensors are capable of operating without limitations under conditions of high-frequency vibration up to 20G and shock up to 50G, and over a wide temperature range from -45°C to +125°C. The series also impresses with its simple mounting and high durability with approximately 10 million cycles. The high precision is ensured by nearly 360° scanning.

It is perfect for foot pedal/throttle/steering/lift/shuttle/suspension system position sensors, drive-by-wire, tilt control and tilt positioning feedback – used in marine and aerospace applications, agricultural and construction machinery, as well as in motor vehicles.

Check Also

MIKROE’s universal FUSION development board for all Microchip PIC microcontrollers ‘equipped with everything developers need’

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom