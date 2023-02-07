Relec showcases power products and display at Southern Manufacturing 2023

This year, marks the 10th appearance of Relec Electronics at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics.

Relec is highlighting its comprehensive range of AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, DC-AC inverters and display technology on its stand (D70). Relec offers a wide range of panel PCs, consisting of a TFT display, a touch panel, CPU, memory and I/O ports, all in an IP65-rated enclosure. Sizes range from 10.1” to 23.8”, with many medically certified (60601). Relec also offers IPS, HDMI and TFT touch panel display solutions for medical, industrial, railway and military applications.

Relec is also highlighting its range of enclosed monitors, popular with manufacturers and system builders as a quick and easy way to integrate a display into equipment, via the VESA and flange brackets supplied.

Monitors available are suitable for indoor, outdoor, and harsh environments and integrate high brightness backlights, high contrast ratios and optical bonding to optimise outdoor viewing and readability.

The monitors include IPS technology for complete viewing angles and a bonded PCAP touch panel. They also use HDMI as the video input and include an audio line out and ambient light sensor for automatic dimming.

In addition to standard, catalogue products, Relec’s expertise and experience means it can offer a custom solution. Its team of experts is able to discuss and advise on applications, specifications and governing standards for a wide range of industries and applications, from transportation to high-rel. For example, in display technology, it offers enhancements to standard panels, including optical bonding, films to reduce glare, anti-bacterial and anti-fingerprint treatments.

Adding value to power products includes providing unique options and enhancements in all catalogue lines Relec supplies, a range of manufacturing services, such as sub-assemblies and finished products. In addition, many products complement one another, allowing customers to source many of their power supplies and displays from a single, reliable supplier.

Visit Relec Electronics at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2023, Stand D70, at Farnborough International GU14 6TQ from Tuesday 7th – Thursday 9th February.

www.relec.co.uk